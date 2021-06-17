AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 766,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 920,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.
Featured Article: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.