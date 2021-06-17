AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 766,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 920,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 67,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,519. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.