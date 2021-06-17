AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $25.08 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

