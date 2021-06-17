Agrello Price Tops $0.0942 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and $147,688.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Agrello has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00771302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00042516 BTC.

About Agrello

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

