AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $77,166.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.97 or 0.00763716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042243 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.