Air Partner’s (AIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

AIR stock opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.23) on Monday. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.28. The stock has a market cap of £59.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Get Air Partner alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Air Partner’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.