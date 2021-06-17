Alfredo Gomez Sells 5,661 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,219.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,144.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $184,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.86 and a beta of 2.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,939,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

