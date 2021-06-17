Algonquin Power & Utilities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,687 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,033% compared to the average daily volume of 126 put options.

NYSE AQN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,004,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,453. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.