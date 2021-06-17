Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $255,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $211.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

