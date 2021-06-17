Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $255,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BABA traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $211.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
