Alice D. Schroeder Sells 2,934 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTUS opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.51 million, a PE ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,211,000 after buying an additional 760,433 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

