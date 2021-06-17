Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$48.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.23.

Several research firms recently commented on ATD.B. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ATD.B stock opened at C$44.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$47.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

