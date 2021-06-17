Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

