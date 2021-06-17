Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce sales of $443.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.10 million and the highest is $447.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $133.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $202.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $99.27 and a one year high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

