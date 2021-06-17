Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

