Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chimerix by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

