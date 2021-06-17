Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Triple-S Management worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTS stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

