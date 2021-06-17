Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 29.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $141,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at $228,307,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,522 shares of company stock worth $10,812,196. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

XPEL opened at $90.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.