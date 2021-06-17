Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,600 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of OraSure Technologies worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.39 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $675.70 million, a P/E ratio of -134.12 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

