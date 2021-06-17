Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 271,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $46,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.