Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 407.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917,721 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.02% of Stantec worth $48,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

