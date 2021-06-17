Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,129 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $75,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $281.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $213.12 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.