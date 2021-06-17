Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $52.45 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $52,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.