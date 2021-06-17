Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $57.20 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Catalent worth $57,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $69.52 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

