Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $61.61 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,476 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $61,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of KSU opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

