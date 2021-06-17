Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $66.98 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,729 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $66,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IFF opened at $147.27 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

