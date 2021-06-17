Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $84.44 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8,646.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Match Group worth $84,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.21. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

