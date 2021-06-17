Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,676 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,507,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

