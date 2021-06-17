Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.96

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and traded as low as $21.92. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

