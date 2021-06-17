Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,954. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

