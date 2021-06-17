Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 7,725,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

