Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $262,000 Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE JMIA opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.