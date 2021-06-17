Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $465,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.32.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.