Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $299,000 in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

