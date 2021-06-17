Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $16,393,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 82.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.28.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $428.12 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

