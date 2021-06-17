Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 410 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $553.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,024 shares of company stock valued at $21,679,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.