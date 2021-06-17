Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 433.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 677.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

AMBA opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.