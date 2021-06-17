Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TCRR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $35.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $670.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

