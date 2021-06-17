Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $273.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amedisys ended the first quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss amid the post-pandemic recovery across the United States. Amedisys’ first-quarter revenues improved year over year led by an impressive performance by the company’s Hospice and Home Health division. The first-quarter growth demonstrated strong contribution from acquisitions like Asana and AseraCare. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging as well. The raised financial guidance for 2021 is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend. Over the past year, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the year-over-year decline in Personal Care revenues as well as escalating costs and expenses are worrying. Reimbursement headwinds and stiff competition are other concerns.”

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $242.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys has a one year low of $177.88 and a one year high of $325.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.04.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

