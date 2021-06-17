Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 264,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $842.03 million, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTB. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

