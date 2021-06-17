American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

