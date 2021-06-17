American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 861 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 121,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.48. 79,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,036. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $145.85 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.06.

