American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $576,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

