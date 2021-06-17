Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $667.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.60 million and the highest is $672.43 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $482.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

COLD traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

