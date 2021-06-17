Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 9th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

