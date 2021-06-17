AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWW. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 2,210,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

