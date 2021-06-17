AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $829.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report sales of $829.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.00 million and the lowest is $820.21 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 166,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,993. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

