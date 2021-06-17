Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 32,801 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,769.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

