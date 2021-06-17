Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11,210.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.