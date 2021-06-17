Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ASYS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 98,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,274. The company has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

