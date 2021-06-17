Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.23.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

