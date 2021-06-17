Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,500 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

